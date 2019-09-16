New York politicians to discuss better cell phone service in rural areas

ALBANY N.Y -A New York State task force has been created to look into the issue of cell service in rural areas of Upstate.



NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca spoke with a member of the group about their plans.

Having cellphone reception can be critical in times of emergency.

I can’t tell you how many times you hear about people not being able to make an emergency call, a call that is something where you need medical assistance, or the fire department, whatever the case may be, you need to contact the police and you happen to be in an area where you have no coverage.

Governor Cuomo announced that a new group has been created to delve into these issues.

Assemblyman Santabarbara says they are looking at where to fill gaps in coverage and exploring new technology especially in rural areas.

Angelo Santabarbara, Assemblymember

We’re looking at what’s called macrotowers and small cells, little nodes that you may see that are smaller. And you can place more of them and get better coverage. They sort of connect into the system.

The state legislature will also hold a public hearing next week on the issue of broadband access in rural areas.