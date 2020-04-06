New York on Pause extended again, Regents exams cancelled

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo has once again extended the New York State on Pause initiative.

The state, according to the governor, may very well be entering the beginning of the apex.

If so, it’s coming at a lower number than anticipated, and Cuomo attributes this to social distancing working.

He says social distancing is more important now than ever, so the cases plateau and fall.

In order to do this, he has announced an extension of New York on Pause until April 29th, meaning schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed for the majority of the month and Regents exams have also been cancelled.

In addition, the governor has raised the fine for violations from up to $500 to up to $1,000.

In an effort to help calm anxiety and depression brought on by isolation, Cuomo has also announced a partnership with the app Headspace, making it free for New Yorkers.

Headspace offers meditation, soundscapes and other calming features.

Click here for more information on the app.