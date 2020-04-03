New York Numbers, April 3

BINGHAMTON, NY – Both New York State and Broome County experienced a jump in new coronavirus cases overnight.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the county’s positive count grew by 8, bringing the total to 52 from yesterday’s 44.

Out of the positive cases, 9 are hospitalized and 161 people are in mandatory quarantine.

The pending tests are now at 39.

The county remains at 4 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting that New York State now has 102,863 positive cases, up 10,482 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County is now at 32 cases, with Delaware County, which had its first fatality this week, at 24 according to the Governor.

Tioga County is unchanged at 7.