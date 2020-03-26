New York lawmakers discuss coronavirus relief packages for the state

WASHINGTON, D.C – Reports say the $2-trillion coronavirus relief package includes $5-billion for New York state government.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that’s nowhere near enough.

New York’s lawmakers in Washington are promising there will be more relief packages, and more money to help New York deal with its coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the latest federal economic relief package moving its way through congress won’t be enough to help the state hit hardest by the coronavirus.

{*** Governor Andrew Cuomo, D/NY ***} A drop in the bucket.

The two trillion dollar economic relief bill will send 5 billion dollars to New York’s state government for COVID 19 expenses.

{*** Governor Andrew Cuomo, D/NY ***} I find it irresponsible, I find it reckless

On Thursday – Cuomo expressed disappointment over the amount – and says the virus has already cost his state between 10 and 15 billion dollars in lost tax revenue.

{*** Governor Andrew Cuomo, D/NY ***} this is the time for governmental leaders to stop making excuses and just do your job.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer understands Cuomo’s concerns at the state level but says that isn’t the only help on the way.

{Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY} New York will get over 100 billion dollars in this bill, it will be money for the hospitals, money for the small businesses, money for the government.

Despite Cuomo’s concerns over the lack of aid to state governments – Leaders in Congress say they’re already working on another bill to address that.

{House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D/CA} We’re still going to need to have more money for state and local government and municipalities and the rest.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi agrees more help is coming.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} There’s already talk about a fourth stimulus package looking at how we can help local governments and states across the country and I think that if New York continues to be the epicenter they’re going to see more funding through that as well.