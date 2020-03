COVID-19 cases show no sign of slowing with the latest New York State numbers.

Today, Governor Cuomo reports New York has 30,811 cases, as opposed to yesterday’s 25,665, a 5,146 case increase.

Locally there’s been a few increases as Delaware County goes up to 5 from yesterday’s 3, and Broome County goes up to 11 from 9.

No increase in Chenango County, which remains at 3, or Tioga County which remains at one.