New York in dire need for hospital equipment

ALBANY, NY – Many medical necessities are still needed as the projected date of the COVID-19 apex in New York inches closer.

Governor Cuomo said at a news briefing this morning that the rate of hospitalizations are exceeding expectations.

The state needs 87,000 more hospital beds and 37,000 more ICU beds to meet the predicted need.

There’s also a dire need for ventilators, with an estimate of 30,000 needed and 15,000 available.

Cuomo has told hospitals across the state to extend their hospital capacity by 50%, challenging some to get to 100% larger.

“The actual hospitalizations have moved at a higher rate than the projected models, than all the projected models. So that was obviously concerning because that higher infection rate means faster, high capacity on the hospitals,” says Cuomo.

The Governor did share some good news, data is showing that hospitalization rates, though high, have started to slow over the past few days.