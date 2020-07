NEW YORK – Two more NFL teams are going fan-less this football season.

The New York Giants and New York Jets are the two newest teams to announce an empty stadium in order to practice social distancing.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the teams say that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced his Executive Order limiting outdoor gatherings will apply to all events happening at the MetLife Stadium.

Additionally, the team’s 2020 Training Camps and practices will be closed to the public.