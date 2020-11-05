New York Absentee Ballot update

NEW YORK – While absentee ballots are being tallied in other states, New York State law requires counties to wait several days to allow ballots that were postmarked by Election Day to arrive.

As of yesterday, 18,860 mail-in ballots had been returned to the Broome County Board of Elections out of of more 23,000 that were requested.

In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, Republican Claudia Tenney currently has a 28,000 vote lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

However, across all 8 counties in the district, more than 70,000 absentee ballots were requested.

Of those, over 29,000 went to registered Democrats, nearly 19,000 to Republicans and another 10,000 to voters with no party affiliation.

Oneida and Madison Counties will begin opening and counting their absentee ballots on Monday.

Cortland, Herkimer and Oswego Counties will begin on Tuesday.

And Broome, Tioga and Chenango on Thursday.