New Visions business academy creates “stay refreshed” mask spray

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students from all over Greater Binghamton are working together to develop a new product that could freshen your mood.

Kids from the New Visions Business Academy have created a mask spray they call “Stay Refreshed”.

The spray kills bacteria on contact, and can even leave a pleasant scent behind in its place.

The student-run company, known as 13 Visionaries, started classes in September, and assigned special duties to each member.

They began working on the company business model, sponsorships, commercial production, and more.

CEO Alexia Michitti says she was inspired by her family, many of whom are involved in the business world.

“I was able to sit in with the Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York meeting last Thursday, and tell them students perspective on how 13 Visionaries was going, which was awesome, because they never had an insight from one of their student companies, and they were pretty impressed with the way things were going, I would say,” says Michitti.

Michitti and her fellow students are restocking product this week, to be redistributed to areas that had shown previous interest, including SUNY Broome, and area farmers markets.

You can visit the social media pages of 13 Visionaries on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and send them a message if you want to buy their product.