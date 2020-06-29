New Union Endicott grad receives scholarship

ENDICOTT, NY – A recent U-E grad is calculating plans for the future with the help of B-A-E.

Christian Abbadessa is a recent graduate of Union-Endicott high school.

Abbadessa is one of 6 students to receive scholarships as part of the BOCES School-to-Careers partnership.

He was awarded the B-A-E Systems STEM Advancement scholarship.

To be eligible for the award, those applying must be committed to a college’s STEM program and have demonstrated leadership experience.

Abbadessa has an interest engineering with a passion for math and science.

“I was completely honored because BAE Systems is a respected engineering firm throughout the community. I always drive by going to school and always see the big building while the workers are going in and out and it means a lot coming from a local place that recognizes a student that wants to pursue a dream like they are,” says Abbadessa.

Abbadessa plans to attend Cornell University in the fall with the long term goal of a Masters in Bio Medical Engineering.