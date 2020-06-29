New Union Endicott grad receives scholarship

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENDICOTT, NY – A recent U-E grad is calculating plans for the future with the help of B-A-E.

Christian Abbadessa is a recent graduate of Union-Endicott high school.

Abbadessa is one of 6 students to receive scholarships as part of the BOCES School-to-Careers partnership.

He was awarded the B-A-E Systems STEM Advancement scholarship.

To be eligible for the award, those applying must be committed to a college’s STEM program and have demonstrated leadership experience.

Abbadessa has an interest engineering with a passion for math and science.

“I was completely honored because BAE Systems is a respected engineering firm throughout the community. I always drive by going to school and always see the big building while the workers are going in and out and it means a lot coming from a local place that recognizes a student that wants to pursue a dream like they are,” says Abbadessa.

Abbadessa plans to attend Cornell University in the fall with the long term goal of a Masters in Bio Medical Engineering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News