New theatrical company to preform a show about Judy Garland

BINGHAMTON NY -A new theatrical company is staging a production about the last days of one of America’s most beloved singers and movie stars.



BLAST, which stands for Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier, is producing “End of the Rainbow” about Judy Garland’s failed attempt to revive her career.

It takes place in London in 1968 and chronicles the last 6 months of Garland’s life as she struggled with drug addiction, relationship problems and staggering debt.



The production stars Shannon DeAngelo as Garland and her husband Jan portrays her accompanist.



Shannon says there’s also plenty of humor and Garland’s most memorable songs.

“I read the script and I was, I just loved it. It’s an immense role and it’s an immense amount of work to do this role. But there was something about telling her story. I had no idea what she really went through,” said DeAngelo.

The production is directed Kate Murray, founder of BLAST.



The shows will be performed at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott on September 7th and 8th and 12th through the 15th.



Showtimes are at 7:30.

Tickets are $25, $22 for seniors and students, and can be ordered at Cidermillstage.com or you can call the box office at 778-9617.