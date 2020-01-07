New seafood restaurant to open in Vestal

VESTAL, NY – A Tennessee-based seafood restaurant chain is planning to open a new location along the Vestal Parkway.

Storming Crab plans to open in the former Pizzeria Uno location in the Townsquare Mall.

The eatery specializes in Southern-style, Cajun seafood, such as shrimp, crab, crawfish, lobster and other seafood, accented by corn-on-the cob and potatoes.

Customers are supplied with gloves and a bib to dig into the spicy, buttery dishes.

You won’t find prices listed on the menus as all of the seafood is sold at market prices.

The chain already has locations in Syracuse and Buffalo and is also planning to open in Yonkers.

