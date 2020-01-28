New scholarship in honor of Sister Joanna Monticello given to one of The Mercy House’s founders

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local non-profit is celebrating the memory of one of its founders with the awarding of a new scholarship.

The Mercy House of the Southern Tier awarded Angela Sager with a $1,000 scholarship yesterday.

The award is in honor of Sister Joanna Monticello, who passed away one year ago yesterday.

Sister Joanna was the Spiritual Director of Mercy House, and over 150 people were in attendance for the award ceremony, and Monticello’s memorial.

Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra says Monticello earned the respect and love of many at the community care center.

“Sister was very well respected in our community, and she gave back to those in need, and that was what Sister was all about. This turnout shows that she is greatly missed, and they respected her so much, and everyone loved Sister,” said Cerra.

Sager is a single mother of four children, and is going for her master’s degree in social work.

She says she pounced when the scholarship was announced, and receiving the award eases the burden that all of school, work, and kids can provide.