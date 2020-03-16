New rules in effect Monday night for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

ALBANY, NY – In an effort to increase coordination when it comes to responding to COVID-19 New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have agreed on a set of new rules and precautions.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what actions are being taken to limit the spread.

Starting tonight a new set of polices will go into effect across the Tri-State Area.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I don’t want to have one set of rules here and a different set of rules in New Jersey because then I close down the bars, you’ll get in the car you’ll drive to New Jersey. Makes no sense.

Bars and restaurants will need to close at 8pm.

But, take-out options will still be available.

In an email Uber Eats announced that it will waive delivery fees.

And, gyms, casinos and theaters will all need to close their doors at 8pm.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

There is no benefit to try to shop New York versus Connecticut, versus New Jersey.

Gatherings of 50 or more people will also be prohibited across the three states.

((Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey))

We are all in this together. And, folks know this but lets remind everybody that the work against this coronavirus isn’t just up to some of us. It’s gotta be up to all of us.

Governor Cuomo said in a conference call today there was no discussion on closing public transportation in the state or between the states.

Cuomo is asking local governments to consider cutting their on-site workforce in half by instituting work-from-home procedures.

The Governor says he’s also exploring the option of converting some SUNY dorms into makeshift hospital rooms should the state’s healthcare system get overwhelmed by coronoavirus cases.