BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Planning Commission approved two projects in the city yesterday and tabled another.

Paper Plane Architecture’s project on Main Street, near Peterson’s Tavern, was one of the plans approved Monday night.

The board reviewed the proposal to develop the property with general retail space on the first floor and five apartments in the upper floors.

They will contain a total of eleven bedrooms.

The building is located between Front Street and the Chenango River.