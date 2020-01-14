New report shows New York State giving more money than it gets

ALBANY, NY – A new report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller is out.

And, it shows New York State generates more money for the federal government than it receives.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has a break down.

When it comes to the balance of payments between New York State and the federal government:

((Tom DiNapoli, NYS Comptroller))

For every dollar we’re sending to Washington we’re getting back about 90 cents.

That’s according to a new report from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office that shows in the Federal Fiscal Year 2018, New York contributed about 254 billion dollars in federal tax receipts, but only received about 227 billion back in federal spending.

((Tom DiNapoli, NYS Comptroller))

As the state continues to face its own fiscal challenges, one would hope that those number perhaps can improve. New York is a wealthier state, more wealthy people live here, so perhaps we might always be a donor state to a certain extent but it would be nice to see if those numbers could work a little bit more in our favor.

DiNapoli says it will be very important for New Yorkers to fill out their census when the time comes this year.

And, it doesn’t just have an affect on the number of seats a state has in the House of Representatives:

((Tom DiNapoli, NYS Comptroller))

Many of the federal aid programs are based on reimbursements that start with the population count.

DiNapoli says personal income tax is the largest source of the revenue New York provides to the federal government.