New public safety complex being built in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY – After years of planning, work has officially begun on a new public safety complex in Susquehanna County.

County commissioners broke ground on the site of the new, state-of-the-art Susquehanna County Public Safety Complex yesterday.

Located next door to the state police headquarters on State Route 848, the complex will be the future home of a new Emergency Operations Center, 9-1-1 Center, the Department of Public

Safety offices, Magisterial offices, as well as the County Coroner.

Having been in the works since 2012, county commissioner Elizabeth Arnold is thrilled to see work finally commencing.

Since the funding of the complex stems from money accrued through the Act 13 gas fee, to Arnold, the best part is that there will be no additional tax burden put on the local community.

“It’s very good, very good that we don’t have to raise taxes. Like I said to the other fella, we have a lot of people that retire here. We have a lot of senior citizens in our county. Young families. And to not raise taxes is very important to us,” says Susquehanna County Commissioner Elizabeth Arnold.

Construction on the complex is anticipated to be completed in 8 to 9 months.