New proposed bill would give free healthcare for life to kidney donors

BINGHAMTON, NY – According to the New York Center for Kidney Transplantation, the state’s waiting list is the 3rd longest in the nation.

But, as NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains, a new State Senate bill hopes to encourage more people to become donors.

About 8,000 New Yorkers are waiting for a kidney transplant according to NYKidney.org.

((James Skoufis, NYS Senator))

There are literally thousands of people who are dying waiting to get a kidney transplant… in 2019, 8-thousand on that list, we’re on track for about 400 donations.

And in order to address the problem, new legislation would create an incentive for more donors.

A new bill sponsored by Senator James Skoufis would give free health insurance for life to those who donate.

Under the bill they would get healthcare through the New York state of health marketplace and it would cover the cost of all premiums.

((James Skoufis, NYS Senator))

There are many people who are commenting to me ‘I would sign up if your bill passed and if I had that guarantee that I’m going to have healthcare for the rest of my life.’

It would apply to all kidney donors, who make their donation on or after the effective date, not previous donors.