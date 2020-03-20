New Planet Fitness to open in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – While fitness centers are currently closed across New York State, people will have another option to choose once they reopen.

Planet Fitness is opening a second location in our area in the Price Chopper Plaza on Glenwood Road on Binghamton’s Westside.

Construction is currently underway to remodel what had been a Goodwill Thrift Store.

A membership presale is scheduled for April 16th with a grand opening target of mid to late June.

Planet Fitness already has a location in the University Plaza in Vestal