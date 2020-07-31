New Owego exhibit features fire department artifacts from long ago

OWEGO, NY – A new exhibit in Owego displays a number of fire department artifacts from the village’s Hose Team.

The Tioga County Historical Society is displaying the items on the main floor of the museum until October.

It showcases old uniforms, helmets, and horns, plus a pompier ladder from 1877, which allowed for people to escape fires from several stories up.

Executive Director Scott MacDonald says you can literally step through time as you visit the exhibit.

“One of our claim to fames is that we have Joe DeWitt, who at one point, many years ago, was the oldest firefighter in all of New York State. We have some of his personal artifacts. Baker, Frank Baker is another fire chief that was very unique in his time frame. We have a lot of his personal items and artifacts because they were literally lived in and were a part of Tioga County,” says MacDonald.

So far, the Historical Society has about 300 thousand artifacts and almost that many family files.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4, and you can call 687-2460 for more information.