New on-site tech support service helps bridge digital divide

BINGHAMTON, NY -A local on-site support service is ready to professionally fix Greater Binghamton’s technological concerns.

ProFix is a newly launched tech support business that helps bridge the digital divide.

It’s able to assist and educate customers on new tech devices and software, implementing and installing systems, and fixing general device issues.

The service also allows clients to receive a more personable experience within the comfort of their own homes.

ProFix, Santino Gance says sometimes it’s as simple as setting up a WiFi internet system in a home or accessing Netflix on a smart T-V.

“Well a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, okay. That makes sense. Thank you for that’, because we did a couple things for networking, which is easy stuff. Really you just plug in the end of the cable and put the plug on it and people are like, ‘Oh’. It’s very simple in execution, but if you don’t know how to put those together, that’s the problem,” says Gance.

ProFix also has a subscription service that is $95 a month for 2 hours of tech support at any time within that month.

For more information, you can visit ProFixUS.com or call Gance at 523-9645.