New mosaic unveiled at Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON, NY – People coming to the Ross Park Zoo for the first time in a long time may notice something different about an exhibit there.

The last piece was installed today on a new mosaic that has been placed at the Big Cats Exhibit at the zoo in a tribute to Veterans Day.

The project, which is specifically a tribute to women veterans, was put together by placemaker

Emily Jablon, together with the zoo, Women Veterans of Broome County, and was funded by a grant from the Community Foundation.

Jablon says more programs are needed for female vets.

“I think that this is a really important program for the county, and also for people to support and get behind because there are plenty of programs for male veterans, but this is the only one for female veterans. I would love to see it continue because it was a huge success on many levels,” says Jablon.

The different sections of the mosaic took around a year to complete, and were developed in Jablon’s studio before being mounted at the zoo.

The artistic piece that was completed today has differently colored pieces of glass that make varying patterns on them.

A tiger, panther, and zebra can be found if you look hard enough.