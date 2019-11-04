New Medicaid reimbursement rates may force nursing homes to close

Albany NY – Care givers, lawmakers and union members are pushing back against New York State changes to nursing home Medicaid reimbursement rates.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on a lawsuit filed against the Department of Health.

((Scott Amrhein, Continuing Care Leadership Coalition President))

It will leave a horrible string of predictable consequences, it will force nursing homes to close.

A lawsuit filed in Albany County State Supreme Court by Leading Age New York against the state department of health alleges that the DOH is cutting Medicaid rates “by an average of … $246 million per year, statewide.”

Nursing home workers and union members say it could affect the quality of care for thousands of nursing home residents.

((Crystal Perry, Glendale Nursing Home LPN))

If our nursing homes are handed any more cuts in the funding, the impact to our residents, caregivers and all of our family is going to be dramatic.

Meanwhile the Department of Health is “reviewing the court case,” and does not expect “any disruption to nursing home residents and the care they receive.”

In a statement the DOH said:

“The FY 2020 State Budget that was passed by the Legislature included a change in the calculation used to reimburse nursing homes statewide.

In order to ensure that nursing homes are paid accurately and fairly based on the care needs (“acuity”) of the 80,000 New Yorkers they serve at an annual cost of approximately $6 billion.

SEIU 1199 members say more than 600 nursing homes would be affected by the change.