New line of “Quaran-tees” by the Hart family and Muckles, Inc

BINGHAMTON, NY – The family of Johnny Hart and Muckles, Inc have come up with a way to bring some levity to the current pandemic while also supporting local causes.

Brothers Mason and Mick Mastroianni, who along with their mother Patti and aunt Perri, took over writing and drawing their grandfather Johnny Hart’s comic strips after he died 13 years ago.

They’ve taken some classic characters from “B.C.” and “Wizard of Id” and created humorous T-shirts with social distancing themes.

They include Gronk the Dinosaur wearing a mask and Sir Rodney with a 6 foot social distancing spear.

The Mastroianni’s say their family is accustomed to using humor to get through a crisis.

“This kind of crisis doesn’t impact me as much as it impacts everyday people because I do work from home and can afford to be with my family that way,” says Mick.

“Us cartoonists are used to working in our pajamas and not knowing what day it is. So, it’s kind of the same old, same old.” Mason says, “Not a huge change for us.”

Muckles, which is owned by Red Barn Technology Group, is selling the T-shirts, which they call “Quaran-tees” online and pledging at least 25% of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

The Mastroiannis and Muckles are already assisting a local non-profit that’s getting hit hard by the pandemic by producing a fundraising T-shirt for the Ross Park Zoo.

Red Barn President Jon Layish is also on the board at the zoo.

“For a not-for-profit that plans on gate revenue, this is particularly trying. The care has to go on for the animals,” says Layish.

To purchase the “I Helped The Zoo” shirt, go to RossParkZoo.com.

For the Quaran-tee line of shirts, go to MucklesU.com and scroll down the page.

Additional designs and perhaps other forms of merchandise are in the works.