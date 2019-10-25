New law may conceal personnel records for police officers

ALBANY NY – Meanwhile, Democrats in the New York State legislature are looking into repealing a law that conceals personnel records for police officers, corrections officers and firefighters.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us why some are pushing for it to be a top priority in January.

((Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner))

“50-a is harming me and my family still every day.”

Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr gave testimony against section 50-a of New York State Civil Rights law.



Eric Garner was killed in 2014 after a NYPD officer put him in a choke-hold.

The current law blocks public access to disciplinary records for officers.

((Valerie Bell, Mother of Sean Bell))

The public needs this information. This is about public safety. Hiding this information means that officers who repeat offenders are allowed to keep their jobs. Business as usual and the violence continues.

While some are advocating for a full repeal, the NYPD says while it “does not fear scrutiny,” the law should be amended instead.



The NYPD’s Assistant Deputy Commissioner says that would ‘create a balance between officer safety, accountability and transparency.’

((Oleg Chernyavsky, NYPD Assistant Deputy Commissioner))

An amended 50-a should allow the release of the complaint, allegations or charges, the transcript of the hearing, any written opinion and final disposition and penalty at the conclusion of a disciplinary process for serious misconduct cases.

The NYPD is advocating that ‘minor misconduct’ like ‘uniform infraction or lateness continue to be held to 50-a protections.’