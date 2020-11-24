New Johnson City apartments completed

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A new apartment building in Johnson City has been completed.

The LOFTS at J-C building is a new 3-story complex at 128 Grand Avenue, about 2 blocks away from Wilson Hospital.

It was built by the development company A-O-M Investments, on property formerly occupied by a Dollar General.

It has 24 fully-furnished apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms.

In addition, each bedroom has its own bathroom, tenants will have Spectrum internet, and each has an oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

AOM Investments Manager Praveen Kamath says operations have been seamless.

“The leasing activity is much stronger than I had anticipated. We were cutting it in a difficult time frame for the students, completely not, and non-students, we didn’t know that they had a time frame. I think that that’s going to be the biggest relief, is that when we are fully occupied, which I think we’ll get to very soon, then we know we have a stabilized building,” says Kamath.

In the basement of the property, there is an exercise room with treadmills, elliptical’s, and more.

There is also a common room with separate couches and televisions, a game room, and a conference room.

These apartments range from $1,450 for a one-bedroom apartment, to $2,700 for 3 bedrooms.

You can apply by calling 314-915-3560.