New Hemp Geek location opening

VESTAL, NY – As the hemp industry continues to prosper in Binghamton, a new store is holding its grand opening Saturday.

Hemp Geek owners Johnny Burns, Liam Burns and Sami Abdelazim have opened another location on the Vestal Parkway.

This location will be the biggest Hemp Geek store to date.

The store specializes in CBD items, typically used to reduce pain and help with conditions such as insomnia, anxiety and arthritis.

Abdelazim says that their staff is specially trained to help find a CBD solution for any ailment.

“Something here we like to stress too, is we also try to get locally sourced products. And that’s been a big thing in New York State is hemp is becoming a big business. And we actually buy from local farmers and local farm groups. It’s actually even becoming something where people can grow indoor. So it’s becoming quite a business,” says Abdelazim.

CBD can be taken in a variety of ways, including topically and in gummies and chocolates.

The store will hold their opening from 10 to 8 tomorrow with free items and refreshments.

You can also check them out online here.