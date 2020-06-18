New hemp facility planned for Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, NY – A new hemp facility is planned for Kirkwood in an effort to make our area a global leader in the hemp industry.

Castetter Sustainability Group has partnered with Sales Mark Ventures to create Empire Standard, which is a bulk hemp extract converter which could create many products.

The new company will be located at a 20 thousand square foot building in the Broome Industrial Park.

Empire Standard plans to make products in the health, beauty, and wellness markets, and will use hemp from 15 farmers across our area to do so.

C-S-G C-E-O Kaelen Castetter says Greater Binghamton is a good place to reach all parts of New York State.

“It’s important to do it in New York because New York is known for having quality products from the food and agricultural side. We are looking at national market places, we are looking at the greatest marketplace in the world in New York City, but also global markets. Opening the export channels to the E-U, and to Asia, and so we can actually export products that are produced here in New York, and that they know is quality,” says Castetter.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, who has been a big supporter of the hemp industry in our region, says Empire Standard could be an inspiration and a leader in the economic rejuvenation of the area.

“They are aspiring to, and have been acknowledged to have reached the standard that we are setting in New York State, and we will see those regulations outlining the rules and regulations, and again, we will get to see how they are accomplishing that,” says Lupardo.

In 2015, Castetter Sustainability Group worked closely with Lupardo to create the Hemp Extract Bill, which C-S-G says is a large step forward for hemp production in New York State.

In 2019, the company employed 70 people to work out of an abandoned K-Mart building on Binghamton’s north side, where they dried about 160 acres worth of hemp in the span of just 1 acre.