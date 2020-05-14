New guidelines on the Governor’s website state mandatory precautions for reopening businesses

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local businesses that qualify have been busy preparing for tomorrow’s reopening.

Wednesday night, the state posted specific guidelines for each of the 4 sectors that are cleared to reopen.

There are mandatory steps a business must take, as well as some additional best practices, in the areas of physical distancing, protective equipment, cleaning and hygiene, communication and screening.

Stacey Duncan, Director of The Agency and President of the Greater Binghamton Chamber, says opening businesses must develop a plan.

“There’s more to it than just reviewing. You actually have to review and affirm that you will create a work plan in accordance with those guidelines. So, for us, the key in preparation is making sure that these industries are aware of these guidelines and are participating in that process,” says Duncan.

You can find the guidelines and affirmation process along with a printable safety plan template at Forward.NY.gov.

Businesses do not need to submit their plan for approval, however it must be printed and available for inspection by state and local health authorities when requested.

Governor Cuomo says regional control rooms will be responsible for enforcing the self-certification process as well as fielding any specific questions a business may have.