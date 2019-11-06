New galvanizing plant to bring jobs to Owego

OWEGO, NY – A new galvanizing plant is under construction in Owego that may revolutionize steel preservation.

V and S Galvanizing broke ground over the summer on its new plant.

The new Voigt and Schweitzer building is located on Corporate Drive near the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

V and S Sales and Marketing Manager Rich Collins says that the process the company uses helps steel stay stronger longer.

“With our process, we clean the steel, dip it in molten zinc at 850 degrees, pull the steel out of the molten zinc, it alloys to the steel during that process, cures, and becomes part of the steel itself, protecting it for generations to come,” says Collins.

The company hopes to have up to 60 job openings, all of which are expected to be filled by local workers.