New contact tracing app helps keep track of coronavirus exposure

NEW YORK – New York State has released a new app that promises to provide exposure alerts, without compromising your privacy or personal information.

The state Health Department released COVID Alert NY Thursday.

After the Department of Health contacts someone who tested positive, the person will receive a password for the app.

When that phone comes in close contact with another phone that has the app, that person will receive an alert.

While some may have concerns over tracing on the app, a cyber security expert says the benefits outweigh the risks.

“Anytime we install an application on our device, we should really take the time to look through what it has access to and restrict that access. I think in the case of contact tracing, if you’re a high risk individual that works in you know, a college or a place where there is a lot of people or you just can’t really practice social distancing because of the type of work you have or maybe you’re just unwilling to do it, I think that may be an opportunity where having this application and having it understand where you’re at could provide a benefit,” says Michael Stamas of Greycastle Security.

Governor Cuomo says participation is voluntary and data is not collected.