New buses powered by BAE’s hybrid propulsion system hit the streets Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Brand new buses are going to be hitting the streets in our area tomorrow, and they could lead to a healthier environment.

Broome County officials joined BAE Systems today to announce that three buses powered by BAE’s hybrid propulsion system will start running routes.

BAE says the new buses will help Broome County reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, improving air quality.

Broome County Commissioner of Public Transportation Greg Kilmer says he expects these buses could cut down on air pollution by up to 30 percent.

“To have these new buses, with the hybrid technology, to activate electric mode, we are going to save money, not only in our fuel cost, but we are actually going to be reducing our admissions a considerable amount. In addition, our cost per mile, our ability to operate more efficiently is going to go up, so we are really excited about these buses,” says Kilmer.

The buses were purchased using grants from the New York State Department of Transportation Bus and Bus Facilities Program, which provides funding to rehabilitate or remove high-emission vehicles.