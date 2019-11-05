New Broome County police officers are ready to hit the streets

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of new police officers are ready to hit the streets to help keep our community safe.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Academy held its graduation on Friday.

The ceremony itself was held at the Forum in Binghamton to celebrate the end of the 6 month class.

37 graduates from 14 different agencies gathered to receive their diplomas.

Sergeant and Director of Training Sammy Davis spoke about his excitement for the new officers.

“It’s another wave of officers going out to do the job. I’ve been forunate enough to do this job for 15.5 years now and it’s nice because every year it’s like turning over a new chapter in law enforcement,” says Davis.

Davis says the academy’s enrollment is getting consistently larger, and he expects an even larger class for next year.

