New book explores history of demolished buildings and landmarks in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new book explores some lost landmarks that are gone but not entirely forgotten.

Forgotten Broome is a new book written by former newspaper reporter George Basler, with photos and research assistance from Broome County Historian Roger Luther.

The publication focuses on memorable historic buildings in the county that no longer stand.

41 locations are featured, including the Rose Mansion in Binghamton and the I-B-M country club pool.

Luther says the book is a great teaching tool for those who want to learn more about where they live.

“It’s a trip down memory lane for longtime residents of this area. But for newcomers to the area and the new generation it’s very informative, it’s educational. You know, it shows our heritage. But I think even equally as important is it makes a statement for the value of historic preservation,” says Luther.

Luther helped find old photos of the buildings in the Historical Society’s archives and then went back and took new photos from the same vantage point.

Basler wrote the text using the same archives as well as interviewing other local historians.

He says he thinks the old buildings will drum up some nostalgia for many, but everything has its season.

“Sure they can. And I think that can be, that’s nice. But also, let’s be realistic also, a lot of these, some of these places are gone because they outlive their times, or the community does not care enough to save them,” says Basler.

The book won’t be released until sometime next month, but a pre-order is available at BroomeHistory.org.