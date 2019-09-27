New bill formed to combat Opioid Trafficking Act

WASHINGTON D.C – The House has nearly unanimously approved a bill to form a Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, the goal is for agencies to work more closely together to stop the flow of fentanyl, opioids, and other dangerous drugs into the US.

<Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin says the nation must continue to find new ways to battle the opioid crisis….



{*** Congressman Jim Langevin, D/RI ***} the fallout from it – over 47 thousand people died in 2017 alone because of a opioid overdose

Langevin says it would help…if it were easier for all the agencies battling drug traffickers to work together.



{*** Congressman Jim Langevin, D/RI ***} We want to make sure that what customs and border protection knows is being shared with the postal service that’s being shared with our private carriers like UPS and FedEx we’re making that if local law enforcement is seeing a real spike or they’re aware of this

– these compounds coming into the country

On Friday, the House passed Langevin’s bill–that would create a Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking…



{ON CAM} The bill would direct the Department of Homeland Security to work more closely with other agencies on the federal, state, and local level… to stop the flow of dangerous drugs into the US.

Langevin says it would also involve the state department and the justice department in efforts to find the sources of the illegal drugs…

Langevin’s bill had strong support from both parties…



{Congressman Mark Green, R/TN} The Joint task force approach to the opioid epidemic is effective because it fosters information sharing and exchange between all relevant stakeholders to combat the opioid epidemic…

Tennessee Republican Congressman Mark Green joined all but one member of the House in supporting the Joint Task Force Bill…

Green says this is a step in the right direction.

In Washington, Morgan Wright.