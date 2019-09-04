New African American art exhibition opens at BU

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The Binghamton University Art Museum is celebrating diversity with a new exhibition devoted to the depictions of black Americans.



Not But Nothing Other is the name of the show which features artwork by mostly African-American artists portraying African- Americans from the 1930’s to today.



The exhibition holds 35 pieces including sculptures, prints, drawings and paintings from the university’s own archives as well as several prominent museums and collections across the country.

Associate Professor of Art History Tom McDonough is the guest curator.



He says the works demonstrate a desire by black artists to depict their community with dignity and complexity.

“I think one of the great stories of this show is the ongoing effort over a long period of time of a community to represent itself, to picture itself, and to counter precisely that history of racist stereotypes and caricatures that was so dominant,” says McDonough.

The gallery is holding a reception tomorrow from 5-7 featuring a poetry reading by local artist Brenda Cave-James.



There will be other special events scheduled while the exhibition is on display through December 7th.