BINGHAMOTN, NY – A local organization focused on harm reduction is offering drug users a way to avoid overdosing.

Truth Pharm is a co-host of the Never Use Alone hotline in New York State.

The 800 number is staffed by volunteers who will remain on the phone with callers as they consume substances until they are beyond the risk of an overdose.

The hotline was established nationally last year and since then it has received 18 hundred calls and alerted emergency responders in 5 instances, including one last week.

All 5 were successfully revived.

Truth Pharm Executive Director Alexis Pleus lost her son to a heroin overdose.

“I am still convinced that my son wanted to live. I think that if he were aware of a service that was available like this, where he could safely use and talk to somebody who wouldn’t have judged him, I think he would have used a service like this. And then he might not have died alone. And that’s the greatest risk for people who use drugs is to use alone. And we know that people can never get better if they die,” says Pleus.

Pleus says building trust among users is an early hurdle in the process.

Callers are asked to provide their name and address and information on how to access where they will be using so that the volunteers can inform the first responders.

The hotline number is 800-997-2280.