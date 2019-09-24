Neil Diamond tribute concert to be held Saturday

ENDICOTT N.Y -An Endicott performer is giving an encore performance of a concert paying tribute to one of his favorite singer/songwriters.

John “Yianni” Koutsaris is reprising his Neil Diamond Tribute this weekend at EPAC.

Koutsaris will perform many of Diamond’s biggest hits, including Longfellow Serenade and some other songs that weren’t part of last year’s concert.

Koutsaris says it’s a special treat to take the stage in his hometown and sing the songs of someone he admires so much.

“Neil has just touched me in different ways as far as the meaning of the music. It helps that people have said that I sound a lot like him so I’ve worked on making my voice sound just like him,” says Koutsaris.

Koutsaris will again be joined by fellow musicians, guitarist Lou Ligouri, pianist Paula Bacorn and singer Terri Jo Ramia.

The concert is Saturday at 8 PM.



Reserved tickets are $20, $18 for seniors.

They can be purchased at Endicottarts.com