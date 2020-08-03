Negotiations between White House and Congressional leadership continue in search for new COVID relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C – Negotiations between the White House and Congressional leadership continues on Capitol Hill today in the search for a new COVID relief package.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the battle between Democrats, Republicans, and the White House.

With extra unemployment benefits already expired Democrats say they’re united in their efforts to bring them back.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} At least for the next several months if not longer until this economy recovers.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says the increased consumer-spending created by the benefits… is staving off an economic disaster.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} not only are people going to go hungry literally, but the entire economy will collapse.

Murphy rejects the GOP plan to cut the federal unemployment benefits by 400 dollars per week, but says finding an alternative plan is difficult.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} we just don’t even have anybody to negotiate with on the republican side yet because they’re just so all over the map.

Senate Democratic Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer says negotiations are progressing, but still have a long way to go.

{Senator Chuck Schumer, D/NY} There are lots of things that we’re still divided on, and we’re not close to an agreement yet.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says there are areas of agreement.

{***Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary ***} Things like the PPP, I think there’s enormous bipartisan support. Things about checks in the mail.

But major road blocks remain.

{***Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary ***} The Democrats right now are insisting on over a trillion dollars to the state and local governments. That’s something that we’re not going to do.

{***Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff ***} I’m not optimistic there will be a solution in the very near term.

lawmakers only have a week to strike a deal, before running into a scheduled month-long recess.