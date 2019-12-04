Ned Weisman brings “Straight from the Heart” exhibit to First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton artist is celebrating a new lease on life with images from his adopted hometown.

Photographer Ned Weisman has a new exhibit titled “Straight From The Heart” opening at the Lost Dog Cafe this week for the First Friday Art Walk.

Weisman had bypass surgery in September to address congestive heart failure.



The show includes a mix of new photos as well as prints he made from slides and negatives he took 40 years ago.

Weisman says he finds a lot of beauty in Binghamton.

“You just have to be present. The beauty is all around you if you open your eyes and look for it. Especially my Binghamton work. People are like, ‘Oh, it’s Binghamton, it’s the winter, it’s dreary.’ No. If you know where to look, you’ll see beauty,” says Weisman.

The images range across many of Weisman’s passions from auto racing and wild birds to sunsets and water falls.

He’ll be at the Lost Dog Friday from 5 to 9 when he can give people the back story of each individual picture.