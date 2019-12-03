National Defense Authorization Act is at risk of not getting passed

WASHINGTON DC – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the National Defense Authorization Act is at risk of failing to pass for the first time in nearly 50 years.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright show us, Democrats are pushing to include money for election security in the bill, and Republicans say that’s partisan politics that belongs someplace else.

{*** Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R/KY ***} there is no legislation no matter how crucial – that democrats will not obstruct in order to pick fights with this president

From the Senate floor – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused his Democratic colleagues of stonewalling the bill – while instead focusing on impeachment.

{***Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R/KY ***} It’s just political theater taking precedence over our armed forces.

{***Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY ***} Saying we’re holding up the defense bill that’s a time honor Republican tradition to deflect blame.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer points the blame at Leader McConnell’s opposition to include an election security measure within the NDAA.

{***Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY ***} the annual defense bill might be our last chance to pass significant reforms to secure our elections – so leader McConnell are you for securing our elections against Russia or not?

{*** Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD ***} As part of a bill to protect our national defense we should be protecting the integrity of our elections.

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced the Deter Act — to help secure our elections from future interference. Schumer wants it included.

{*** Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD ***} those who will interfere in our elections to try and change our elections results will face punishments, will face sanctions

But the Republican leader maintains his party is tough on Russia…

{*** Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R/KY ***} We’ll probably keep hearing the dishonest myth that republicans are soft on Russia.

and… with roughly 2 weeks left on the legislative calendar, the clock is ticking for both sides to reach an agreement.