National debt crisis

WASHINGTON DC – Congress returns to Washington with just 11 days to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

But as Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer finds, some lawmakers believe Congress is spending too much as the country’s debt continues to grow.

“First text I get every morning, okay,” says Senator Joe Machin.

Every day, West Virginia Democrat–Senator Joe Manchin wakes up with this message.

“The national debt 26 trillion 769 billion dollars,” says Manchin.

Manchin says that growing number makes him concerned about what lies ahead for future generations.

“I can’t look at your generation I can’t tell you everything is going to be hunky dory.”

Manchin and a group of bipartisan senators say they’re working to tackle the debt crisis—before it falls into millennials laps.

“We’re now looking at, without question, the greatest generational transfer of money, certainly of debt in human history,” says Founder of the Millennial Debt Foundation Weston Wamp.

Weston Wamp, founder of the Millennial Debt Foundation is working with members of Congress and with the Nation’s millennial business leaders to reduce the debt.

“It’s time to make tough decisions. This is not funny money,” says Wamp.

This week, Congress is working to pass a 1.4 trillion-dollar spending bill to keep the government running as well as consider annual military funding and another round of coronavirus relief.

Manchin says all that spending matters.

“I’m making people aware of the debt I want people to know the debt,” says Manchin.

With President-elect Joe Biden’s recently naming his economic team… the Millennial Debt Commission is now set to meet again just after inauguration..as they work to keep Congress and the country on track.