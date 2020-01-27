National Catholic Mass Day recognized at Seton Catholic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local Catholic schools in our area converged to celebrate the annual National Catholic Mass today.

Most Reverend Douglas Lucia, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse was in attendance at Seton Catholic Central this morning for the start of Catholic Schools Week.

All Saints Endicott, Saint James from Johnson City, and St. John’s Binghamton were also in the Seton gymnasium for the service.

Seton Catholic Central School Principal Matthew Martinkovic says days like this inspire him.

“It’s amazing to see our actual community come together. We are catholic schools, and we are community, so this is the perfect opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our faith, celebrate why we are here every day as a catholic school,” said Martinkovic.

Seton Catholic is also participating in a few major fundraisers, including Team to Team, for which students bring in hygienic products for those who may need some.

There will be special events at all local Catholic schools this week including sports, crafts, games, and talent shows.

Catholic Schools Week is a national initiative which runs through Saturday.