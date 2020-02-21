Nancy Hargrave gets a star on Forum Theater Wall of Fame

BINGHAMTON, NY – Longtime educator and volunteer Nancy Hargrave has received a star on the Forum Theater Wall of Fame.

Hargrave is a member of the Junior League who was instrumental in that organization’s creation of the Discovery Center in 1984.

In 2007, she spearheaded the Junior League’s efforts to create the outdoor Story Garden outside the Discovery Center.

Numerous speakers praised Hargrave’s ability to bring people together, solicit in-kind donations or materials and labor and determination to see a project through.

She loves hearing about the positive impact the Discovery Center has had on children’s lives.

“To know that someone was proud to be an alumni of the Discovery Center and that it meant something to them, what could be better than that. It touches my heart,” says Hargrave.

Since the Story Garden opened, Hargrave has been a constant presence there year-round, maintaining the landscaping and updating the exhibits.

She plans to back off her time this coming year though to only one day per week.