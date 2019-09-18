MyPayrollHR fallout has lawmakers taking action

ALBANY N.Y – New York State lawmakers are putting forward legislation following the MyPayrollHR fallout that left people across the country without a paycheck earlier this month.

After the sudden closure of MyPayrollHR, Senate Democrats have a new set of bills aimed to protect workers.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins said the recent situation:

“…has severely damaged our confidence in the entire payroll industry.”

The first bill on the agenda would set criminal penalties for those who purposely misappropriate payroll and payroll tax funds.



Another bill would allow workers to go after payroll processing companies for up to three times the value of their normal paycheck if it’s missed due to fraud.

Senator David Carlucci said:

“MyPayrollHR exposed how vulnerable New Yorkers are to direct deposit fraud.

We must update our laws to protect New Yorker’s hard earned money and hold unscrupulous payroll companies accountable.”

Other legislation provides for further accountability for payroll deductions.



There’s also a measure for up to a $250 tax credit for lost wages.

At the State Capitol, Corina Cappabianca.