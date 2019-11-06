My Lai massacre exhibit on display at the Broome County Public Library

BINGHAMTON, NY – A touring exhibit visiting the Broome County Public Library marks the 50th anniversary of one of the worst military atrocities in US history.

The My Lai Memorial Exhibit is on display over the next 3 days.

It’s a series of 44 panels documenting the My Lai massacre in which American soldiers murdered 504 civilians during the Vietnam War.

Artist Mac MacDevitt developed the exhibition.

He says 2 million civilians were killed during the 10 years of the war.

MacDevitt says the tour began in March of last year to coincide with the massacre’s 50th anniversary and is ending now on the 50th anniversary of when the US military finally acknowledged that it had occurred.

“I feel like it should break all of our hearts, if we decide we really have to go to war somewhere, after having made every effort for peace, but if we have to go to war, it should just break our hearts and we should be so concerned about the people who live there,” says MacDevitt.

MacDevitt says the display can be upsetting to people.

In order to help them process the information, viewers are invited to write in a journal, build sculptural collages and honor those who have died from violence of any kind at a memorial altar.

This is the 17th and final stop on the exhibition’s tour.

It’s on display tomorrow from 10 to 8, Friday from 10 to 5 and Saturday from 10 to 2.



The local stop is sponsored by Broome County Veterans for Peace and Peace Action of Broome.