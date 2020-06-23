Musicians struggling to find work amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON, DC – It’s a tough time to be a musician.

COVID 19 has put the men and women who play gigs in bars, lounges, nightclubs and even weddings out of work.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright spoke with 2 local Congressmen about what can be done to help them out.

<{Mitch Glazier, CEO, RIAA} They’re the original “gig-workers.”

But with a lack of gigs for independent musicians due to covid — Mitch Glazier with the Recording Industry Association of America says the artists are not getting paid and they’re hurting.

Glazier is urging Congress to help.

{Mitch Glazier, CEO, RIAA} They did appropriately address creators and independent contractors in the CARES Act – the problem has been in the implementation

Glazier says the unemployment rules don’t recognize that most musicians aren’t full time employees.

{Mitch Glazier, CEO, RIAA} the relief that they get doesn’t match the income they get.

Glazier says the fix is simple musicians who don’t have steady jobs and go from gig to gig…need unemployment benefits based on their free-lance income.

New York Congressman Tom Reed:

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} The policies need to be updated and that’s why there’s a silver lining of this coronavirus crisis in my opinion that we are addressing this quicker than what would be the typical model.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} We have to be prepared to make sure workers who continue to be out of work in that industry are still taken care of.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says time is of the essence as some unemployment assistance is set to run out at the end of next month.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY*} Folks who work in industries that may still not be able to come back as of July 31st are going to continue to be impacted.

Both Reed and Brindisi say Congress may need to take action to be sure those in the hard-knock music industry can continue to make music after the pandemic.