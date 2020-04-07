Music teachers work together to post daily performances to social media

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local musicians have come together to share their passion with everyone who needs it.

All Saints School music teacher Matthew Vavalle and Union-Endicott vocal teacher Joe Brainard have started working together to record and post a new song everyday to Facebook.



Vavalle, who was in the middle of working on a high school musical and directing music at his church, suddenly found himself with a lot of time on his hands.



Vavalle posts the videos on Facebook groups with parents of his students, so they can watch him play.

“And then he went into Google Classrooms, because that’s the only way he can reach me, and commented, great music Mr. V! So yea, some of the kids have been following and watching and getting a kick out of it,” says Vavalle.

Vavalle and Brainard also invite other musicians to play with them.

Even though it didn’t start out with the intention of becoming a daily post, Vavalle says that’s what it has turned into for now.

You can watch Vavalle, Brainard and friend Tony Alduino perform New York State of Mind below.