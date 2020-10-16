Music of Mourning and Remembrance virtual event planned for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – On a more serious note, the Phelps Mansion will be hosting its own haunting event.

In place of its annual Death and Mourning Walking tour, the museum will be hosting The Music of

Mourning and Remembrance in the 19th Century.

The program will have a heavy focus on the music played to accompany death and mourning of times long gone, with pianist Pej Reitz performing the music live.

This will be the first year live music will accompany the tour, which consists of the personal items of Phelps Mansion Volunteer Mark Dickinson.

Dickinson says music is a critical part of everyone’s lives even if you don’t realize it.

“Some of these songs that we’re going to be playing tomorrow are still heard today. So, there’s something to be said about how music was written a hundred and fifty, sixty, seventy years ago and you’re still hearing it today you know by contemporary artists, they’re still performing these songs,” says Dickinson.

The program will begin on the Phelps Facebook page tomorrow evening at six and will be posted to YouTube as well.

Dickinson encourages those who enjoy virtual programs like this to donate to the Phelps or purchase a membership, as many museums are struggling with losing some of their fundraising tours.