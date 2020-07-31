Music in the Glen features two weekly concerts at Glendale Park

ENDICOTT, NY – A new socially-distanced concert series is planned as a way to get local musicians some much needed gigs.

Music in the Glen is being organized by Rob Weinberger, founder of Unity Group.

So far, Weinberger has held 2 concerts at Glendale Park in West Endicott.

The bands set up under one end of pavilion number 1.

Audience members are asked to wear masks until they stake out their space in the expansive lawn and then are asked to stay 10 feet from other groups.

Weinberger says the shows have produced a lot of smiles as people appreciate being able to hear live music again.

And it’s also a relief for musicians who haven’t had opportunities to play.

“This should not be a partisan or a controversial issue. No state or town has been left untouched by this pandemic, or the economic crisis that it created. The governors of all 50 states, red and blue states alike, have asked for this critical aid. Surely keeping our states and cities above water should be a bigger priority than creating tax deductions for business lunches, or building a new FBI headquarters across the street from the President’s hotel,” says Gillibrand.

Without these funds, Gillibrand says layoffs of public health care workers, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, teachers, and other vital public servants in New York will be inevitable.

A possible increase in taxes and fees would also negatively impact already cash-strapped families and businesses.